Another chance at country life in De Forest within 15 minutes of the city with Columbia County taxes. Here is the Farmette you've been dreaming of with a two story 30x50 Show Barn. Chicken Coop, Tool Shed, Dog kennel and runs.10 x 6 Front porch with southern exposure and 10 x 10 East side deck perfect for sunrises or to cool off in the evening. Mature hardwood trees, Multiple fruit trees, Beautiful Wild Bird population. 1 acre Fenced Pasture plus 3 dry lots. Farmhouse was rebuilt 21 years ago and has established perennial gardens. Quiet and friendly neighbors are 1/4 mile away and a 100 year old general store is just 1/2 mile away. For the kids...Small playground area with basketball net,slide teeter totter, cabin and tire sandbox. 7 minutes from Sassy Cow Creamery!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $365,000
