3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $279,000

No showings until 2/18/22. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2/20/21 from 12-2. Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood in the Village of Deforest. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, parks and the interstate. This home features a spacious yard with a deck that would be great for hosting backyard BBQ’s & extra storage shed. The lower level has a fantastic entertaining area with built in bar, work shop and tons of storage. New roof 2019.