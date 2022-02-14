3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $265,000

No showings until 2.12.2022. Recently updated half duplex featuring beautiful sprawling wood floors throughout the main floor, windows in all living areas, a brick fireplace, 3 bdr, 1.5baths. The kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. Walk out to a maintenance free deck and pergola with a privately landscaped backyard. All of the bedrooms are located on the upper level. Lower level provides ample space for a movie room, office space, or recreational space. Spacious laundry room with cabinets and folding table. Equipped with a new furnace and air conditioner, new interior doors, newer water heater. Located within walking distance of Yahara elementary, bike paths, walking trails, and the Yahara river.