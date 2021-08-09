Now is your chance, country living at it's finest. Are you looking for privacy, peace and tranquility in a setting with a beautiful yard and woods? Look no further, this well maintained, move in ready home is located on 5.5 acres and is just 10 minutes from Middleton. Enjoy hiking, XC skiing, dog parks, or quiet lakes? The popular Indian Lake County Park is a short 2 miles down the street. This home boasts real hardwood floors and tile throughout the main level, beautiful hickory cabinets, two wood burning fireplaces, and high-end Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Bosch appliances. Air Conditioner, furnace, water heater and roof are all less than 7 years old. View the outdoors and wildlife through your many windows or from your large deck or multiple patios. What more could you want?
3 Bedroom Home in Dane - $610,000
