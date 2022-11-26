Move-in Ready 1/23/23! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Come see this beautiful open floor plan, ranch home!
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
A driver was arrested after striking a 75-year-old woman in an East Side crosswalk on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
At least some of the 11 surgeons who planned to resign at the end of the year to start an independent practice are already gone.
A dumpster fire damaged the Nitty Gritty restaurant and closed an area of Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police and fire authorities reported.
A deer hunter was unloading a firearm went it went off and shot the boy.
The University of Wisconsin posted its football head coaching opening just hours after the Badgers' win over Nebraska.
The Badgers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime against the No. 3 Jayhawks but they came up just short in the extra period. Here's what we learned.
Graham Mertz is again the focus of questions for columnist Jim Polzin, who says Wisconsin's issues goes deeper than quarterback play.
Things got too close for comfort down the stretch, but the Badgers were able to hold off the Flyers in their Battle 4 Atlantis opener. Here's what we learned.
2 arrested after officer delivering Thanksgiving meal notices they got out of stolen car, Madison police say
Two men were arrested Monday after an officer delivering a Thanksgiving meal noticed they smelled of marijuana and had gotten of a stolen car, Madison police reported.