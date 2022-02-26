3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $594,900

Value range $594,900 - $614,900 (dependent on Buyer's finish selections and materials cost at the time).New Construction in Scenic Valley, Cross Plains' newest subdivision. This spacious open floor plan ranch is designed with custom features such as a, screen porch, Trex deck, 9' ceilings (9' in the basement too), gas fireplace, 3 car garage, double vanities, huge walk in closet, and more! All this with beautiful country views and the convenience of village utilities. You’ll enjoy a nearby neighborhood park, bike and walking trails, and the highly ranked Middleton – Cross Plains School District. Opportunity to make your own modifications or do a fully custom build. Estimated 4 month construction timeframe. Refer to MLS#1924873 for a similar completed home by this builder.