Move-in Ready 10/20/23! This Cooper home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio or enjoy the fireplace in the great room for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Badgers star, defensive coordinator and interim coach has a new job in the Big Ten. Here's what we know.
Renters are considered "cost burdened" when they pay more than 30% of their gross income on housing. That means a renter at the median income …
As a 113-year UW-Madison School of Engineering study on the enduring strength of concrete comes to an end, researchers are surprised at what t…
Tim Thompson, one of the co-owners, stresses that it's an American bistro, not a pub.
The 79-year-old musical legend, and one-time lead singer for The Supremes, is stopping in Madison on her “The Music Legacy Tour,” which starte…