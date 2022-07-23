3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $473,775

New Construction Zero Lot Line Duplex where a buyer still has time to select the distinguished finishes... or even customize the floor plan to what they desire. On the last remaining lot in the neighborhood. Exposure or walkout basement possible. Close to schools and parks. Ideal to owner occupy, since that is this neighborhood. Deed restricted. Corner lot where each side can face a different direction to feel like the nice neighboring owner occupied homes. No one behind to enjoy the sunsets over the field/park. In sought after Monona School District. A couple miles to get on interstate 94. For the whole duplex see MLS #1932084. Interior photos are examples of finishes from other new construction homes with builder. Rare Opportunity, so don't wait!!