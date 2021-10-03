Showings start at Open House on 10/3/21 at 3pm. HALF ACRE LOT in the wonderful town of Cottage Grove. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor, along with a great living space in the front of the house. It has a nice big dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinet space! What sets this home apart however, is the oversized great room with VAULTED CEILINGS in the back of the house! This bright and sunny room will lead you to that GREAT BIG, BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD you've been searching for. The basement is partially finished for extra living space of your choosing, and it also provides a ton of great storage!! Some recent updates include; new interior doors, recessed lighting, a Magnolia tree in the side yard & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $307,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Oct. 15, Curderburger will sell for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.
Analysis of UW's use of motion, linebackers in pass coverage and a poor effort by a Badger star not named Graham Mertz.
-
- 15 min to read
After 18 months of closures and pivots, food service establishments around Dane County are reeling from pandemic burnout. The effects are visible everywhere.
An 11-year-old girl who was a student at Oregon’s Forest Edge Elementary School died after being shot by a 15-year-old in a Fitchburg apartmen…
Teaching public school students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias would be banned under legislat…
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant Alando Tucker denies secretly recording meeting in first interview since release
Former University of Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker spoke to Seth Davis of The Athletic and denied recording a meeting between senior…
Fitchburg police said Thursday that a 15-year-old who was to be charged in adult court in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister Tuesday…
A 15-year-old boy charged in a fatal shooting in Fitchburg on Tuesday night appeared Friday in juvenile court.
Ten years after opening RED, its owners, Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, are bringing another sushi restaurant to Madison.