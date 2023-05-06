Showings begin May 5th at 9:00 am. Built in 2021 this garden-style condo is a part of Cottage Grove Commons! Located just off of I-94 allowing for ease of access to Madison and the surrounding areas. Enjoy beautiful high-quality finishes, an open layout w/spacious kitchen, a large patio, a high-efficiency Mitsubishi HVAC system, heated underground parking, and more. All appliances are LG, an upgrade from the basic package most units offer.