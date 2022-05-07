Almost done. Check out this gorgeous split-bedroom ranch with partial exposure in The Vineyards at Cambridge! Premium lot backing up to pond. 1920sf on main floor. Open-concept. Hi-eff fireplace. Upgrades galore! Quartz tops in kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, 42" furniture grade soft-close dovetailed cabinets. SS appliances (S/R, DW, M). Quartz tops in baths. Tubs/Showers have white subway tiled surrounds. 10' ceilings throughout! Solid core interior doors with transom windows above. Thick base and casing. Large owner's suite with bay window, double bowl comfort-height vanity and spacious WIC. Basement is partially exposed and roughed in for full bath! Photos of same model built previously and may show additional upgrades. Includes driveway, sodded yard and central air. Can close fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sen. Ron Johnson's spokesperson later said Johnson "has never stated nor does believe that the vaccine causes HIV."
Dane County investigators wrote in their report that the zoo's poor work environment is "primarily the result of an 'Us vs. Them' mentality created by some staff toward management."
Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
Peter Konz planned on a long career playing football. When his time in the NFL ended abruptly and Konz didn't know what to do next, his wife had a suggestion: law school.
A Planned Parenthood doctor in Madison says providers are discussing alternate ways to offer abortions.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Rule No. One Hospitality Group, which manages Merchant and Lucille off the Capitol Square, is opening a third restaurant, in August at Hilldale.
Quad Capital Partners is proposing a 14-story project with about 337 apartments, 17,000 square feet of commercial space, plaza space overlooking the lake and underground parking on the 100 block of East Wilson Street.
Michels, who also owns a home in Hartland, said he has "spent the bulk of my time in Wisconsin" and blamed "special interests in Madison" for the report.
One county supervisor introduced a resolution Thursday night calling for a $50,000 investigation into the zoo led by a retired judge.
Two Badgers alums got signed by a former UW player, one joined his favorite team and another reached a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions.