Almost done. Check out this gorgeous split-bedroom ranch with partial exposure in The Vineyards at Cambridge! Premium lot backing up to pond. 1920sf on main floor. Open-concept. Hi-eff fireplace. Upgrades galore! Quartz tops in kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, 42" furniture grade soft-close dovetailed cabinets. SS appliances (S/R, DW, M). Quartz tops in baths. Tubs/Showers have white subway tiled surrounds. 10' ceilings throughout! Solid core interior doors with transom windows above. Thick base and casing. Large owner's suite with bay window, double bowl comfort-height vanity and spacious WIC. Basement is partially exposed and roughed in for full bath! Photos of same model built previously and may show additional upgrades. Includes driveway, sodded yard and central air. Can close fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The burger restaurant closed May 1 after 5 1/2 years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Accessory Dwelling Units take the form of a new housing unit built above a garage, attached to an existing home or carved out of an existing space.
The town of Christiana is asking the courts to reverse the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, which would produce enough electricity to power about a third of the county’s homes.
UW men’s basketball signee Connor Essegian started fighting when he spent the first month and a half of his life in the NICU. He never quit in his journey from a small town to the Big Ten.
The UW police investigation revealed the chair was taken from the Terrace in 1978 when the thieves were in college and, “The perps turned over the chair and we returned it to our friends at the Union. No citation – just a verbal warning.”
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
The 463-unit project is the first big development proposal since the city approved the sweeping Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan in February.
Build a fire in the fireplace or admire the views of Mirror Lake in this woodland rental designed by America's most famous architect.