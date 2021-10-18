Come and see this tucked away piece of solitude in the Stone Meadows condo association located in the beautiful village of Cambridge. Everything is on one level, providing you with ease and comfort for your every day living. This one owner unit has been lovingly maintained and cared for. The log and timber trim with stone masonry and maintenance-free fiber cement siding add to the rustic charm of this energy-efficient, environment-friendly, duplex-style condo. Inside you’ll find impressive Cathedral ceilings over the open concept design Kitchen-Dining-Great Room. This unit boasts in-floor radiant heat which will keep things toasty warm during the winter months. Enjoy the afternoon sun on the large backyard patio that includes a large gas grill for your entertaining opportunities.
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers readers' questions in his weekly mailbag.