3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $384,900

Estimated completion date 3/15/22. Short commute to Madison. Selene Homes presents their Topaz floor plan. Beautiful open concept 1902sqft ranch with 8, 10, & 12ft ceilings! 3bed/2bath/Oversized2car. White solid wood doors. White trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surrounds in shower & tub. Stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, & stove. Upgraded carpet. Office/Formal Dining room. Master suite with private bath, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes concrete drive, sodded yard (per plan), and central air. One year builder comprehensive warranty!