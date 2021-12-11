Est. Completion 11/25/21. Vulcan Building LLC presents their Glacier floor plan. Beautiful open concept 1920sqft ranch with 10ft ceilings. 3bed/2bath/3car + office. White solid wood doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Tiled surrounds in shower and bath. Upgraded carpet. Master suite with bay windows, private bath with dual vanity, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with partial exposure and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sodded yard (per plan), & central air. Comes with one-year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos representative of floor plan and may show upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $384,900
