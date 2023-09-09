New Construction! Approximate finish date is October 13th. Quartz Counter tops in the Kitchen, cultured marble counter tops in the bathrooms, Wood tops for the cubbies and built-ins by the gas fireplace. Floor to ceiling tiled master walk in shower, Kohler plumbing fixtures, 3 panel shaker doors. a 13x13 Composite Deck with Aluminum railings overlook the retention pond. The living room has a tray ceiling. the Basement has partial exposure, has a rough in for a full Bath. The Buyer has an option to have a basement rec room, 1 bedroom and the bath finished for an additional $50,000 to $60,000.