New Construction! Approximate finish date is October 13th. Quartz Counter tops in the Kitchen, cultured marble counter tops in the bathrooms, Wood tops for the cubbies and built-ins by the gas fireplace. Floor to ceiling tiled master walk in shower, Kohler plumbing fixtures, 3 panel shaker doors. a 13x13 Composite Deck with Aluminum railings overlook the retention pond. The living room has a tray ceiling. the Basement has partial exposure, has a rough in for a full Bath. The Buyer has an option to have a basement rec room, 1 bedroom and the bath finished for an additional $50,000 to $60,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine.
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
After officers aided the UW-Madison student at the scene, she was taken to a nearby hospital where Madison police said she was in critical con…
See photos at the scene of the pier collapse.