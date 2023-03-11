Selene Homes offers their Topaz plan with an estimated completion date of May 2023. Brooklyn, WI offers a community feel with a quick and easy commute to Madison. The Topaz is a timeless layout with a sectioned area for a formal dining room or den. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room opening to the kitchen. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade, soft-close cabinets along with shower and baths with tile surrounds. Full basement with an egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes concrete driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Photos & Renderings are representations of the home and will not be exact.
3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
With pastor and members 'stunned' and 'heartbroken', Asbury leaves United Methodist Church over gay marriage, clergy
“Now that they’ve decided to be an anti-gay church, I’ll never step foot in there again,” said Carey Fleischmann, who removed her family's mem…
Mike Seidel, one of Wisconsin's leading authorities on fish fries, has eaten fish almost every Friday for the past 19 years.
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.
The 19 'immediate jeopardy' citations at The Bay at Belmont and Middleton Village in recent years include resident deaths.
The Bay at Belmont in Madison had the most violations in the state, while Belmont, Middleton Village and Waunakee Manor are on a federal list …