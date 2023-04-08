New Construction! Estimated completion September 2023 - Welcome to Beautiful Ripp Meadow subdivision located in the Village of Black Earth. This Transitional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home features an open floor plan concept, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen showcases a spacious island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom built oak cabinetry! Large primary suite with walk-in closet, double vanity and walk-in shower. First floor laundry. Seller is related to Listing Agent.