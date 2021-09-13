Come check out the latest renovation in Black Earth! Property features 3 beds and 3.5 baths with finished basement for family room or possible 4th bedroom. Open floor plan w/ tons of natural light. It is near a trout stream. It has Anderson windows, newer mechanicals and LED lights throughout. A 2-story house with a SAUNA! Beautiful back yard, great for family & fun! A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game
Only 28 of 43 concessions locations were open for the Badgers' season opener at Camp Randall. Officials hope more will be open for Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan.
"We have a load of family here," his uncle said. "Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around."
The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
A touring Taco Fest with a planned stop at Breese Stevens Field next week is leaving a trail of unhappy taco lovers, and may get its Madison gig canceled.
The new order extends the mandate, which was set to expire next week, until Oct. 8.
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan
Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall or watching from the comfort of your couch, the State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a breakdown of everything they need to know as No. 18 Wisconsin tries to get back on track against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
"It was amazing watching it fall from the sky," Russ Smith said. "Words can’t describe what it looked like."
Earlier in the day, a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times at Penn Park on the South Side in a separate incident, police said.