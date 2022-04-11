 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $215,000

Bring your paint and move right in! Cute 3 bedroom ranch in Black Earth that won't last long. Enjoy the spacious yard with almost 1/3 of an acre. Oversized 1 car garage. Full bath on the main level, toilet and shower in the lower level. Completely blank slate in the basement means you can make it whatever you want it to be! AC 2018, Water Heather 2015.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics