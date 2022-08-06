COMPLETED NEW HOME WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Lots of upgrades in this home with insulated and drywalled garage package. Other upgrades include siding, stone, quartz countertops, additional can lights and outlets. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $424,300
