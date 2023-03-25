Estimated completion of June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets & more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $417,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.