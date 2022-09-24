COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY! Lot 73 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Almost a year after a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe was raised, a 3,000-year-old canoe is pulled from the lake on Thursday and is believed to be the oldest ever found in the Great Lakes Region.
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst laughed when asked about the red uniforms and red pants the Badgers wore against New Mexico State.
Madison schools quietly roll out policy preventing parents from emailing students, then reverse course
The change was to take effect just as schools were implementing tighter controls on student cellphone use.
The city is promoting several safe, family-friendly and other events in the days before Halloween, but it is still preparing for larger than normal crowds around State Street on the weekend before the holiday.
Normally the groundbreaking for a new Culver's restaurant doesn't generate this kind of attention, but about 150 people turned out Wednesday for this one.
UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.
It joins Abacá in San Francisco; Anajak Thai in Los Angeles; Bacanora in Phoenix; Bonnie’s in New York City; Brennan’s in New Orleans; Canje in Austin, Texas; Daru in Washington, D.C.; and Dear Margaret in Chicago.
It takes its name from the ease of the transition, and offers both casual and upscale menus.
Trinity Shadd-Ceres jumped 10 feet 7 inches at a practice in the spring. That leaping ability and her overall athleticism helped lead her to the Badgers.
The driver and passenger in the first vehicle died at the scene, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.