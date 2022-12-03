COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE IN READY! Lot 73 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $414,900
