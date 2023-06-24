Estimated Completion May/June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE THROUGH BUILDER'S PREFERRED LENDER. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard & more! Features stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & SS appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $412,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison's naked bike ride is one of dozens staged in cities across the country, where participants advocate for body image positivity and for …
"Each time we are told that it would be fixed," Bangert said. "The bill continues."
While it didn't condone the staffer's actions, the board said it recognized his "years of exemplary service" and expects him to avoid another …
The more than 40-year-old event, in which participants hoofed their boats over the Isthmus, may not be coming back.
James Yoblonski, the 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who has been missing since Monday, is believed to be alive and attempting to live "off the grid…