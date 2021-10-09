Estimated completion Jan-Feb 2022. Lot 78 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $401,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
Two current Badgers football players have apologized to former players for their poor start to the season. Alumni say there's no need for that.
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller who used his name and likeness without permission.