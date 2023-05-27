Completed New Construction. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE THROUGH BUILDER'S PREFERRED LENDER. With over 1,700 sq ft of finished space this home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, sodded/seeded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 9' ceilings, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $397,900
