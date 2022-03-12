Estimated completion August 2022. Lot 66 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 1,700 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 9' ceilings, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $386,500
