3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $384,900

Estimated completion September 2022. Lot 146 in Bell West Subdivision. Popular and affordable 1580 sq. ft. home has spacious great room area open to kitchen w/granite counters, island for extra counter/storage, and pantry. 3 car garage, vinyl siding, white cabinets, 200 amp electrical service, C/A and more. Nickel finish lighting and door knobs. Rough in for future bath in basement with egress window. Pictures shown are of a similar model, finishes may be different. Depending on date of offer some finishes/upgrades may be selected by buyer.