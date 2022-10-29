3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $375,000

LARGE YARD SPACE! HEATED GARAGE! This elegant two story home invites you to a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac within walking distance of Belleville schools and public community pool. The adjacent landlocked green space is maintained and free to use at all times, creating the feel of an even larger yard space. Inside is a cozy fireplace, and a dining area with a patio door to deck that overlooks the yard. Unfinished lower level is stubbed in for a bath. Heated garage makes winter even easier to weather. Completely updated front landscaping. Easy commute to Madison, Verona and EPIC. All updates listed are per seller.