COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! With 1,400 sq ft and 2 car garage, this home has loads of character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown may be of a similar floor plan or of a virtually staged home and actual finishes may be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weight loss to Chris Line is "very simple, but it's not easy," and part of his success comes from his slow-but-steady running regimen.
Employees will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share.
Drs. Jason Sansone and Brian Keyes argue they had a legal right to start a competing practice, which is expected to open in Madison this month.
The backup quarterback who led the Badgers to a bowl win in December has reversed course, and won't return for a sixth season.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…