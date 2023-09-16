Showings Begin 9/15. Welcome home! This well-cared for home invites you in with easily maintained landscaping, a mature tree lined backyard, raised garden beds, and 25ft deep garage. Inside you will find a gas fireplace, sun-filled dining room and kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Main level laundry with commercial grade washer/dryer included. Convenient pull-out drawers in lower kitchen cabinets and designated full-sized pantry offer lots of storage. The second story features two guest bedrooms and HUGE primary suite with matching oversized walk-in primary shower and walk-in closet. Both full baths have linen closets, granite counters, and Kohler fixtures. Basement stubbed for another bathroom. Walking distance to schools, coffee shops, restaurants, the Bike Trail, splash pad & parks.