Estimated completion August 2022. Lot 71 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With 1,400 sq ft and 2 car garage, this home has loads of character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol, a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Michael Gableman and Ron Johnson embarrass the state of Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Group claims responsibility for attack on anti-abortion organization in Madison, warns of more violence
Madison police said Monday that they'd made no arrests in the incident at 2801 International Lane.
Doctors opposed the measure, saying it could remove them from patient care.
“They’re not doing much of anything," former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said about the NCAA's guidance on NIL and boosters' involvement in recruiting. Here's what he had to say during a radio appearance Wednesday.
County crews built a bridge of stones to help a tow truck drive into the river and pull out the excavator.
Will Janssen and Diane Dangerfield helped build a program where students feel at home and music "is this trendy thing."
One of Madison's favorite neighborhood bars has a lot to offer in terms of food.
Shooting guard Max Klesmit grew up a Badgers fan, but he has more aspirations than just wearing white and red now that he’s signed to play with the men’s basketball team.
The Hawaii helicopter crash that killed Madison businesswoman Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, in 2019 was "a tragedy (that) should never have occurred," a Tuesday report shows.