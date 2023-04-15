COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION! INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). With 1,400 sq ft & 2 car garage, this home has character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry, 2 full baths, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath & more. Pictures shown may be of a similar floor plan or of a virtually staged home and actual finishes may be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900
