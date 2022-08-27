New construction completion date Octoberber 2022. Condo Fees: $100/mo. 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, island and a walk in pantry. Large primary bedroom has tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, plus a bath with double sinks. First floor laundry, 36" doors, zero stairs entry, level lot. Optional finished basement with bedroom, bath and family room. The basement has been professionally waterproofed with 30 year guarantee. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt. Enjoy your own new home without having the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $356,900
