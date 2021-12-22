3 – 2013 Rose Bowl: No. 6 Stanford 20, UW 14

Going to Pasadena should never get old, even if it happens in three consecutive seasons. This one lost a little bit of luster with the Badgers arriving as an 8-5 team and would have been even less appealing had Bret Bielema still been the coach. But Bielema’s shocking departure to Arkansas only a few days after UW hammered Nebraska in the Big Ten title game opened the door for Barry Alvarez to make his return to the sidelines.