2022 Madison People's Choice: FAQ

What is the Madison People's Choice Awards?

The Madison People's Choice Awards is a contest where our audience (and your customers) nominate and vote on the best businesses across the region. There are three phases: 1. Nomination 2. Voting 3. Winners

1. Nomination Phase

The nomination phase will begin on Tuesday, May 10 and close on Thursday, June 9. The ballot will start as a blank slate and the readers will nominate their favorite businesses in each category. Participants are allowed to nominate one business in each category throughout the duration of the Nomination phase. At the end of the Nomination phase, we will tally up the nominations and ONLY the top 5 businesses in each category will move onto the voting phase.

One random participant will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card at the end of the nomination phase. (Must nominate in at least 25 categories)

2. Voting Phase

The voting phase will open on Tuesday, June 21 and close on Thursday, July 7. Only the Top 5 businesses from the nomination phase will be on the voting ballot. Users will be able to vote once per day, per category on the ballot. There is also the option for text to vote that a business can purchase.

3. Winners Guide

The winners will be published online and in print on Sunday, August 28. We will crown a 'Winner' and two 'Favorites' in each category. These will be featured on our website at MADISON PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNERS.