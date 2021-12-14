 Skip to main content
2021 All-Area girls volleyball team
Maddy Fortune, Trish Fortune

McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune (left) and her mother Trish, the Spartans head coach, poses for pictures after winning Saturday night's WIAA Division 2 sectional championship match against Sauk Prairie.

Player of the year

Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland — As setter, Fortune led Rock Valley Conference champion McFarland’s potent attack to the WIAA Division 2 state championship match against Luxemburg-Casco. Fortune, a UW-Stevens Point commit, was a unanimous first-team selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team.

Coach of the year

Trish Fortune, McFarland — Fortune directed the Spartans to the Rock Valley title; a championship in a loaded sectional that included Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Madison Edgewood; and a runner-up finish in Division 2 at the WIAA state meet in November in Ashwaubenon — the best state finish among area teams.

First team

Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland; Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood; Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie; Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie; Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Claire Ammeraal, sr., Madison La Follette; Jordan LaScala, jr., Middleton; Allyson Barth, sr., Edgewood; Gwen Crull, jr., McFarland; Sydney Lewellin, sr., Lake Mills; Macie Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona.

Honorable mention

Andi Spies, soph., Fort Atkinson; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Hannah Rounds, sr., McFarland; Kaitlin Borchert, sr., Lake Mills; Annika Braund, jr., Sauk Prairie; Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Kate Fox Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Alexis Klemm, jr., Sauk Prairie; Olivia Paukner, sr., Sauk Prairie; Addison Schmotzer, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lily Schuetz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona; Sierra Pertzborn, jr., Middleton; Britten Bertagnoli, sr., Janesville Craig; Ella Graper, sr., Madison Memorial; Mckaylie Justman, sr., Janesville Craig; Siena Roling, sr., Sun Prairie; Abby Trapp, sr., Janesville Craig; Jordan Karlen, sr., Milton; Summer Grigg, soph., Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., Stoughton; McKenzie Gruner, sr., Baraboo; Ava Belling, sr., Lake Mills; Sophia Schneider, jr., Waterloo; Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo; Kylee Doherty, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Grace Nommensen, jr., New Glarus; Daryn Schaefer, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Callie Smith, sr., Belleville; Emma Bortulin, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Sam Fisch, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Taylor Raley, sr., Columbus; Kate Hanson, sr., River Valley; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

