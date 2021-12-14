2021 All-Area girls volleyball team

Player of the year
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland — As setter, Fortune led Rock Valley Conference champion McFarland’s potent attack to the WIAA Division 2 state championship match against Luxemburg-Casco. Fortune, a UW-Stevens Point commit, was a unanimous first-team selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team.
Coach of the year
Trish Fortune, McFarland — Fortune directed the Spartans to the Rock Valley title; a championship in a loaded sectional that included Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Madison Edgewood; and a runner-up finish in Division 2 at the WIAA state meet in November in Ashwaubenon — the best state finish among area teams.
First team
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland; Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood; Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie; Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie; Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Claire Ammeraal, sr., Madison La Follette; Jordan LaScala, jr., Middleton; Allyson Barth, sr., Edgewood; Gwen Crull, jr., McFarland; Sydney Lewellin, sr., Lake Mills; Macie Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona.
Honorable mention
Andi Spies, soph., Fort Atkinson; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Hannah Rounds, sr., McFarland; Kaitlin Borchert, sr., Lake Mills; Annika Braund, jr., Sauk Prairie; Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Kate Fox Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Alexis Klemm, jr., Sauk Prairie; Olivia Paukner, sr., Sauk Prairie; Addison Schmotzer, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lily Schuetz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona; Sierra Pertzborn, jr., Middleton; Britten Bertagnoli, sr., Janesville Craig; Ella Graper, sr., Madison Memorial; Mckaylie Justman, sr., Janesville Craig; Siena Roling, sr., Sun Prairie; Abby Trapp, sr., Janesville Craig; Jordan Karlen, sr., Milton; Summer Grigg, soph., Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., Stoughton; McKenzie Gruner, sr., Baraboo; Ava Belling, sr., Lake Mills; Sophia Schneider, jr., Waterloo; Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo; Kylee Doherty, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Grace Nommensen, jr., New Glarus; Daryn Schaefer, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Callie Smith, sr., Belleville; Emma Bortulin, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Sam Fisch, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Taylor Raley, sr., Columbus; Kate Hanson, sr., River Valley; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton.