2021 All-Area girls tennis team
Madison Edgewood sophomore Lily Olson hits a volley against East Troy junior Lauren Lindow during their Division 2 finals match at the WIAA State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium on the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Player of the year

Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood — The top-seeded Olson won the WIAA Division 2 singles championship at the girls tennis individual tournament Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, defeating East Troy junior Lauren Lindow 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Olson also won her No. 1 singles match the next week at team state to improve to 23-0, but Edgewood dropped a 4-3 decision to Eau Claire Regis in the Division 2 semifinal.

Co-coaches of the year

Matt Given, Middleton, and Aaron Kondrasuk, Madison Edgewood — Given led Middleton to the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles and to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at team state Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The fourth-seeded Cardinals defeated fifth-seeded Ashwaubenon 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Neenah 5-2 in the semifinals. Kondrasuk, in his first season coaching the Crusaders’ girls tennis team, directed Edgewood to the Badger West Conference title and to the Division 2 team state semifinals.

First team 

Singles: Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood; Netra Somasundaram, soph., Middleton; Annalise Yang, soph., Madison La Follette; Naisha Nagpal, fr., Verona.

Doubles: Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial; Abby Lin, sr., and Molly Ryan, soph., Madison West; Ashley Andler, so., and Rose Ryan, sr., Middleton.

Honorable mention

Singles — Grace Qian, soph., Madison West; Quinlyn Mack, sr., Sauk Prairie; Allison Grund, sr., Janesville Craig; Tyra Gustafson, soph., Madison West; Ella Peotter, soph., Oregon; Rya Arreazola, fr., Janesville Craig; Sonya Agapov, jr., Middleton; Claire Jaeger, soph., Waunakee; Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial; Claudia Curtis, jr., Lake Mills.

Doubles — Danielle Rogers, sr., and Jadyn Statz, sr., Waunakee; Jacey Smith, sr., and Taylor Wruck, sr., Watertown; Madison Peters, sr., and Riley Quinn, sr., Watertown; Annie Barnes, sr., and Lucy Barnes, jr., Janesville Parker; Reagan Schwartzer, jr., and Alexandra Stein, sr., Sun Prairie; Bella Conrad, sr., and Amy Li, jr., Middleton; Paige Lewison, sr., and Lanie Koppie, sr., Baraboo; Ashley Ulset, jr., and Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Samantha Buchner, jr., and Maeve Shanahan, sr., Edgerton.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

