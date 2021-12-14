2021 All-Area girls tennis team

Player of the year
Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood — The top-seeded Olson won the WIAA Division 2 singles championship at the girls tennis individual tournament Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, defeating East Troy junior Lauren Lindow 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Olson also won her No. 1 singles match the next week at team state to improve to 23-0, but Edgewood dropped a 4-3 decision to Eau Claire Regis in the Division 2 semifinal.
Co-coaches of the year
Matt Given, Middleton, and Aaron Kondrasuk, Madison Edgewood — Given led Middleton to the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles and to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at team state Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The fourth-seeded Cardinals defeated fifth-seeded Ashwaubenon 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Neenah 5-2 in the semifinals. Kondrasuk, in his first season coaching the Crusaders’ girls tennis team, directed Edgewood to the Badger West Conference title and to the Division 2 team state semifinals.
First team
Singles: Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood; Netra Somasundaram, soph., Middleton; Annalise Yang, soph., Madison La Follette; Naisha Nagpal, fr., Verona.
Doubles: Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial; Abby Lin, sr., and Molly Ryan, soph., Madison West; Ashley Andler, so., and Rose Ryan, sr., Middleton.
Honorable mention
Singles — Grace Qian, soph., Madison West; Quinlyn Mack, sr., Sauk Prairie; Allison Grund, sr., Janesville Craig; Tyra Gustafson, soph., Madison West; Ella Peotter, soph., Oregon; Rya Arreazola, fr., Janesville Craig; Sonya Agapov, jr., Middleton; Claire Jaeger, soph., Waunakee; Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial; Claudia Curtis, jr., Lake Mills.
Doubles — Danielle Rogers, sr., and Jadyn Statz, sr., Waunakee; Jacey Smith, sr., and Taylor Wruck, sr., Watertown; Madison Peters, sr., and Riley Quinn, sr., Watertown; Annie Barnes, sr., and Lucy Barnes, jr., Janesville Parker; Reagan Schwartzer, jr., and Alexandra Stein, sr., Sun Prairie; Bella Conrad, sr., and Amy Li, jr., Middleton; Paige Lewison, sr., and Lanie Koppie, sr., Baraboo; Ashley Ulset, jr., and Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Samantha Buchner, jr., and Maeve Shanahan, sr., Edgerton.