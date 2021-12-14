2021 All-Area girls swimming team

Swimmer of the year
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood — Enz left the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet Nov. 12 at the Waukesha South Natatorium with four gold medals. Individually, she won the 200-yard freestyle in record time and also won the 500 freestyle. She was part of the Crusaders’ victorious and record-setting 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Coach of the year
Emily Schwabe, Madison Edgewood — Schwabe directed the Crusaders to their seventh consecutive state championship. Edgewood was part of three state records and won seven of the 12 events, including sweeping the relays, and totaled a WIAA Division 2 record 394 points at the Division 2 state meet.
First team
Diving — Rian Wells, sr., Madison West, 381.75 points at state.
200 medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Claire Sweeney, sr.; Anna teDuits, sr.; Izzy Bloom, fr.; Abby Reid, sr.), 1 minute, 45.20 seconds.
200 freestyle — Izzy Enz, jr., Edgewood, 1:47.65 (WIAA Division 2 state record).
200 individual medley — Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton, 2:05.06.
50 freestyle — Abby Reid, sr., Edgewood, 23.50 seconds.
100 butterfly — Claudia Carson, sr., Madison Memorial, :55.15.
100 freestyle — Abby Reid, sr., Edgewood, :50.93.
500 freestyle — Izzy Enz, jr., Edgewood, 4:55.29.
200 freestyle relay — Edgewood (Sophie Reed, jr.; Izzy Enz, jr.; Brynn Stacey, jr.; Abby Reid, sr.), 1:34.46 (Division 2 state record).
100 backstroke — Mara Freeman, sr., McFarland, :55.79.
100 breaststroke — Ella Lohr, sr., Baraboo, 1:04.90.
400 free relay — Edgewood (Anna teDuits, sr.; Brynn Stacey, jr.; Sophie Reed, jr.; Izzy Enz, jr.), 3:25.56 (Division 2 state record).
Honorable mention
Diving — Olivia Davis, fr., Middleton; Annika Rufenacht, soph., Verona/Mount Horeb; Natalie Caroll, sr., Edgewood.
200 medley relay — Middleton; Baraboo; Madison Memorial; Madison West; McFarland; DeForest.
200 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, jr., Edgewood; Bella Granetzke, sr., Madison West; Molly Haag, sr., Middleton; Sophie Benson, jr., Middleton; Sylvia Thompson, fr., Edgewood.
200 individual medley — Anna teDuits, sr., Edgewood; Izzy Bloom, fr., Edgewood; Sam Vega, jr., Edgewood; Natalie Charles, jr., Middleton; Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Evy Laursen, sr., Madison West; Zoey Rank, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; Natalie Gneiser, sr., Baraboo.
50 freestyle — Jillian Holler, fr., Madison Memorial; Ryanne Woodall, sr., Middleton; Anna Balfanz, jr., Baraboo; Abby Utter, sr., Middleton; Payton Flowers, fr., DeForest; Sophie Reed, jr., Edgewood; Emily Schoenbrodt, sr., McFarland.
100 butterfly — Ellen Osthelder, jr., Madison West; Ella Lohr, sr., Baraboo; Izzy Bloom, fr., Edgewood; Clare McDermott, soph., Madison Memorial; Claire Sweeney, sr., Edgewood; Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Emily Schoenbrodt, sr., McFarland.
100 freestyle — Jillian Holler, fr., Madison Memorial; Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton; Abby Utter, sr., Middleton; Mara Freeman, sr., McFarland; Sophie Reed, jr., Edgewood; Beverly Harper, sr., River Valley/Richland Center.
500 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, jr., Edgewood; Bella Granetzke, sr., Madison West; Molly Haag, sr., Middleton; Kaitlin Haag, soph., Middleton; Amanda George, sr., Middleton; Sylvia Thompson, fr., Edgewood; Riley Talmage, jr., Sauk Prairie; Kassandra Miller, sr., Sauk Prairie.
200 freestyle relay — Madison West; Middleton; Sun Prairie; Monona Grove; Verona/Mount Horeb; DeForest; Sauk Prairie.
100 backstroke — Anna teDuits, sr., Edgewood; Anna Balfanz, jr., Baraboo; Claire Sweeney, sr., Edgewood; Lily Mair, soph., Middleton; Ella Gorski, jr., Edgerton/Evansville; Carly Oosterhof, sr., DeForest; Savannah Acker, soph., Sauk Prairie; Violet McCullough, fr., Madison West; Jordyn Davis, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; Adriana Nickels, sr., McFarland.
100 breaststroke — Natalie Charles, jr., Middleton 1:05.32; Jenna Willis, sr., DeForest; Zoey Rank, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; McKenzie Stute, soph., Baraboo; Jenna Schmitt, jr., Edgerton/Evansville; Natalie Gneiser, sr., Baraboo; Lauren Slattery, sr., Madison Memorial.
400 freestyle relay — Middleton; Madison West; Madison Memorial; McFarland; Sauk Prairie; Monroe/New Glarus; Baraboo; DeForest.