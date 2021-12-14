2021 All-Area girls golf team

Player of the year
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton — UW-Green Bay commit Frisch was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team. Frisch placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in October at University Ridge Golf Course, leading Middleton to a third-place finish. Frisch, who said she was pleased she had all her rounds this season below 80, tied Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker for first at sectionals and was declared the winner in a scorecard playoff.
Coach of the year
Becky Halverson, Middleton — Halverson directed the Cardinals to third place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, the best finish by an area team in Division 1 and 2. Prior to that, Middleton was top-ranked and won all their matches and tournaments, including the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament championships and regional and sectional titles.
First team
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton; Izzi Stricker, soph., Waunakee; Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton; Mya Nicholson, soph., Janesville Craig; Jordan Shipshock, soph., Waunakee; Vivian Cressman, soph., Middleton; Ashleigh Johnson, jr., Reedsburg; Sarah Ramsden, soph., Beloit Memorial.
Honorable mention
Amanda Beckman, jr., Middleton; Milanne Dahmen, sr., Middleton; Isabel Royle, jr., Sun Prairie; Ava Heckmann, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Sarah Nakada, jr., Madison Edgewood; Emily Humphrey, sr., Waunakee; Emily Hopp, sr., Oregon; Taylor Swalve, sr., Waunakee; Addison Sabel, fr., Oregon; Ellen Close, soph., Middleton; Caroline Lewison, sr., Baraboo; Jacklyn Thao, soph., Madison Edgewood; Allyssa Thao, sr., Madison Edgewood; Molly Jaeggi, sr., Milton; Delainey Halverson, fr., Oregon; Ella Denure, jr., Portage; Taryn Endres, sr., DeForest.