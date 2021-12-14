 Skip to main content
2021 All-Area girls golf team
2021 All-Area girls golf team

Middleton's Ellie Frisch putts on the ninth green during the WIAA Division 1 Girl's State Golf Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Middleton's Ellie Frisch watches her tee shot on the first hole during the WIAA Division 1 Girl's Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Player of the year

Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton — UW-Green Bay commit Frisch was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team. Frisch placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in October at University Ridge Golf Course, leading Middleton to a third-place finish. Frisch, who said she was pleased she had all her rounds this season below 80, tied Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker for first at sectionals and was declared the winner in a scorecard playoff.

Coach of the year

Becky Halverson, Middleton — Halverson directed the Cardinals to third place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, the best finish by an area team in Division 1 and 2. Prior to that, Middleton was top-ranked and won all their matches and tournaments, including the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament championships and regional and sectional titles.

First team

Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton; Izzi Stricker, soph., Waunakee; Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton; Mya Nicholson, soph., Janesville Craig; Jordan Shipshock, soph., Waunakee; Vivian Cressman, soph., Middleton; Ashleigh Johnson, jr., Reedsburg; Sarah Ramsden, soph., Beloit Memorial.

Honorable mention

Amanda Beckman, jr., Middleton; Milanne Dahmen, sr., Middleton; Isabel Royle, jr., Sun Prairie; Ava Heckmann, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Sarah Nakada, jr., Madison Edgewood; Emily Humphrey, sr., Waunakee; Emily Hopp, sr., Oregon; Taylor Swalve, sr., Waunakee; Addison Sabel, fr., Oregon; Ellen Close, soph., Middleton; Caroline Lewison, sr., Baraboo; Jacklyn Thao, soph., Madison Edgewood; Allyssa Thao, sr., Madison Edgewood; Molly Jaeggi, sr., Milton; Delainey Halverson, fr., Oregon; Ella Denure, jr., Portage; Taryn Endres, sr., DeForest.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

