2021 All-Area girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton — Pansegrau won the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She finished first in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds and helped lead the Cardinals to the team title. Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit for women’s cross country and track and field, was the Big Eight Conference winner and DeForest sectional champion.
Coach of the year
Alexa Richardson, Middleton — Richardson directed the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 team title at the state meet. Middleton was first with 61 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Madison West (150), even with the Cardinals’ No. 3 runner unable to finish due to illness. Top-ranked Middleton also won the Big Eight and DeForest sectional championships.
First team
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton; Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton; Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial; Cianna Wipperfurth, fr., Waunakee; Maddie Ruszkiewicz, sr., Middleton; Madeleine Blust, sr., Middleton; Haddie Ryan, jr., Madison West; Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West; Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon.
Honorable mention
Rylan Oberg, soph., DeForest; Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Mary Worden, fr., Fort Atkinson; JoJo Knauss, fr., Sun Prairie; Amalia Morner, jr., Middleton; Rhya Brandemuehl, sr., Mount Horeb; Jemma Habben, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Sierra McGuire, sr., Monroe; Dayna Karls, sr., New Glarus/Monticello; Lily Maynard, soph., New Glarus/Monticello; Alora Spiegel, soph., Belleville; Jacqueline Lacen, sr., Reedsburg; Mara Talabac, sr., Milton; McKenna Michel, fr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Kylie Hackbarth, soph., Beaver Dam; Mara Brown, soph., Deerfield/Cambridge; Rylee Coleman, sr., Janesville Craig; Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam.