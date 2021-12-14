 Skip to main content
2021 All-Area girls cross country team
2021 All-Area girls cross country team

Lauren Pansegrau and Mackenzie Babcock

Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau and Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock took first and third, respectively, at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 DeForest cross country sectional.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers
Lauren Pansegrau

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau opens up a commanding lead early during the Division 1 girls race in Saturday's WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Runner of the year

Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton — Pansegrau won the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She finished first in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds and helped lead the Cardinals to the team title. Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit for women’s cross country and track and field, was the Big Eight Conference winner and DeForest sectional champion.

Coach of the year

Alexa Richardson, Middleton — Richardson directed the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 team title at the state meet. Middleton was first with 61 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Madison West (150), even with the Cardinals’ No. 3 runner unable to finish due to illness. Top-ranked Middleton also won the Big Eight and DeForest sectional championships.

First team

Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton; Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton; Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial; Cianna Wipperfurth, fr., Waunakee; Maddie Ruszkiewicz, sr., Middleton; Madeleine Blust, sr., Middleton; Haddie Ryan, jr., Madison West; Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West; Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon.

Honorable mention

Rylan Oberg, soph., DeForest; Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Mary Worden, fr., Fort Atkinson; JoJo Knauss, fr., Sun Prairie; Amalia Morner, jr., Middleton; Rhya Brandemuehl, sr., Mount Horeb; Jemma Habben, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Sierra McGuire, sr., Monroe; Dayna Karls, sr., New Glarus/Monticello; Lily Maynard, soph., New Glarus/Monticello; Alora Spiegel, soph., Belleville; Jacqueline Lacen, sr., Reedsburg; Mara Talabac, sr., Milton; McKenna Michel, fr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Kylie Hackbarth, soph., Beaver Dam; Mara Brown, soph., Deerfield/Cambridge; Rylee Coleman, sr., Janesville Craig; Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

