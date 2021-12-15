 Skip to main content
2021 All-Area boys volleyball team
2021 All-Area boys volleyball team

Middleton attacker Cole Sweitzer jump serves. The senior is a pivotal piece in the Cardinals' plan to make another deep playoff run this fall.

Player of the year

Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton — Sweitzer, an outside hitter, was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference. Sweitzer helped lead Middleton to the conference crown and a WIAA sectional berth.

Coach of the year

Rob Kleinschmidt, Middleton — Kleinschmidt guided the Cardinals to the Big Eight title and to the sectional finals, before falling to Wales Kettle Moraine.

First team

Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton; Alex Kimbel, sr., Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette; Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton; Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East; Andrew Kleinschmidt, sr., Beloit Memorial; Matthew Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.

Honorable mention

Zach Vosberg, sr., Madison Memorial; Sam Besley, sr., Madison West; James Hamm, sr., Madison West; Kaden Fosdick, jr., Middleton; Ben Heise, jr., Middleton; John Krutchen, sr., Middleton; Charlie Haight, sr., Madison La Follette; Thomas Kinney, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

