2021 All-Area boys volleyball team

Player of the year
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton — Sweitzer, an outside hitter, was a first-team selection and the player of the year in the Big Eight Conference. Sweitzer helped lead Middleton to the conference crown and a WIAA sectional berth.
Coach of the year
Rob Kleinschmidt, Middleton — Kleinschmidt guided the Cardinals to the Big Eight title and to the sectional finals, before falling to Wales Kettle Moraine.
First team
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton; Alex Kimbel, sr., Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette; Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton; Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East; Andrew Kleinschmidt, sr., Beloit Memorial; Matthew Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.
Honorable mention
Zach Vosberg, sr., Madison Memorial; Sam Besley, sr., Madison West; James Hamm, sr., Madison West; Kaden Fosdick, jr., Middleton; Ben Heise, jr., Middleton; John Krutchen, sr., Middleton; Charlie Haight, sr., Madison La Follette; Thomas Kinney, sr., Madison Edgewood/Country Day.