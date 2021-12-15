2021 All-Area boys soccer team

Co-Players of the year
Alex Rodriguez, sr., and Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon — The two forwards were the top scorers for Oregon this season and helped lead the Panthers to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in November. Malcook scored twice and had an assist on Rodriguez’s goal in Oregon’s 3-1 victory over Whitefish Bay in the title match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Coach of the year
Chris Mitchell, Oregon — Mitchell directed the Panthers to a 22-0-3 record, the Badger West Conference crown and the WIAA Division 2 state title, which was the program’s fourth state championship overall.
First team
Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Connor Gage, soph., Verona; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb.
Honorable mention
Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Jailen Ortega, sr., Lake Mills; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie;
Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Tyler Schellpfeffer, sr., Mount Horeb; Quinn Belville, sr., Oregon; Austin Keyser, sr., Sauk Prairie; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Owen Dziedzic, sr., Monona Grove; Dom Campos, jr., Middleton; Noah Corrigan, sr., Middleton; Carsten Ganter, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Siegenthaler, sr., Belleville/New Glarus.