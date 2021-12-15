2021 All-Area boys cross country team

Runner of the year
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Ward, who has committed to the University of Minnesota for cross country and track and field, won the DeForest sectional and the Big Eight Conference meet.
Coach of the year
Tom Kaufman, Madison West — Kaufman led a young lineup, which included four sophomores, a freshman and two seniors at the state meet, to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet race. The Regents also won the Big Eight meet.
First team
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton; Jack Boerger, jr. Sauk Prairie; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton; Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Zach Temple, soph., Madison West; Cameron Weiland, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Tucker Johnson, sr., Poynette; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Carter Scholey, soph., Belleville.
Honorable mention
Nico Castellanos, soph., Madison La Follette; Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb; Parker Noffke, sr., Madison La Follette; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Joseph Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Eli Pettit, soph., Madison West; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon; Matthew Vander Meer, sr., DeForest; Ryan Ochowski, sr., Verona; A.J. Ketarkus, jr., Madison Memorial; Beck McDowell, sr., Madison East; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi.