2021 All-Area boys cross country team
Griffin Ward

Middleton's Griffin Ward runs in the WIAA Division 1 state championships at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Runner of the year

Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — Ward finished fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 boys state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Ward, who has committed to the University of Minnesota for cross country and track and field, won the DeForest sectional and the Big Eight Conference meet.

Coach of the year

Tom Kaufman, Madison West — Kaufman led a young lineup, which included four sophomores, a freshman and two seniors at the state meet, to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet race. The Regents also won the Big Eight meet.

First team

Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton; Jack Boerger, jr. Sauk Prairie; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton; Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Zach Temple, soph., Madison West; Cameron Weiland, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Tucker Johnson, sr., Poynette; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Carter Scholey, soph., Belleville.

Honorable mention

Nico Castellanos, soph., Madison La Follette; Zach Huffman, sr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb; Parker Noffke, sr., Madison La Follette; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Joseph Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Eli Pettit, soph., Madison West; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon; Matthew Vander Meer, sr., DeForest; Ryan Ochowski, sr., Verona; A.J. Ketarkus, jr., Madison Memorial; Beck McDowell, sr., Madison East; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

