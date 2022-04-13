 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team

Bopasoreya Quintana

Sun Prairie’s Bopasoreya Quintana controls Janesville Parker’s Janesville Parker’s Tracey Kessler during a 114-pound semifinal bout at the WIAA state girls wrestling tournament on Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center. Quintana pinned Kessler to advance to the championship match later that night.

 TODD SOMMERFELDT, La Crosse Tribune
Bopasoreya Quintana

Sun Prairie’s Bopasoreya Quintana reacts after winning the 114-pound championship match on Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center.

Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team

Wrestler of the year

Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie  Quintana claimed the state championship at 114 pounds at the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Quintana won all five of her bouts by pin, including earning a fall in 1 minute over Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in the title match of one of the more popular weight classes.

First team

Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie (first place at state tournament, 114 pounds); Sophia Bassino, soph., Sun Prairie (second at state, 165); Aevri Ciha, sr., Cambridge (third at state, 132); Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton (fourth at state, 132); Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo (fifth at state, 114); Cassandra Valle, jr., Waterloo (fourth at state, 126); Tracey Kessler, sr., Janesville Parker (fourth at state, 114); A.J. Pennington, sr., Columbus (seventh/eighth position at state, 114).

Honorable mention

Raven Ringhand, fr., Oregon (107); Mya Grosenick, fr., Watertown (114); Anastasia Putz-Huettner, so., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy (120); Adison Slama, sr., Milton (120); Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie (120); Victoria-Anna Kampman, jr., Janesville Parker (132); Alison Busler, fr., Watertown (152).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

