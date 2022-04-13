Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team
Wrestler of the year
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie — Quintana claimed the state championship at 114 pounds at the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Quintana won all five of her bouts by pin, including earning a fall in 1 minute over Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in the title match of one of the more popular weight classes.
First team
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie (first place at state tournament, 114 pounds); Sophia Bassino, soph., Sun Prairie (second at state, 165); Aevri Ciha, sr., Cambridge (third at state, 132); Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton (fourth at state, 132); Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo (fifth at state, 114); Cassandra Valle, jr., Waterloo (fourth at state, 126); Tracey Kessler, sr., Janesville Parker (fourth at state, 114); A.J. Pennington, sr., Columbus (seventh/eighth position at state, 114).
People are also reading…
Honorable mention
Raven Ringhand, fr., Oregon (107); Mya Grosenick, fr., Watertown (114); Anastasia Putz-Huettner, so., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy (120); Adison Slama, sr., Milton (120); Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie (120); Victoria-Anna Kampman, jr., Janesville Parker (132); Alison Busler, fr., Watertown (152).