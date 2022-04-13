 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 All-Area girls hockey team

Abby Nutini

Metro Lynx goalie Abby Nutini blocks a shot on goal against Cap City during the first period in a game at Madison Ice Arena on Jan. 18. 

2021-22 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls hockey team

Player of the year

Abby Nutini, sr., goaltender, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx).

Coach of the year

Kathryn Anderson, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx). Anderson led the Metro Lynx (22-4) to an undefeated Badger Conference season, the league title and to the WIAA state tournament semifinals, falling to the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 4-1.

First team 

Abby Nutini, sr., GT, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx)  Nutini (17-2 record, 0.72 goals against, nine shutouts, according to WisSports.net), who attends Middleton, was the coaches’ first-team All-State selection as a goaltender and first-team All-Badger Conference. 

Rachel Mirwald, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Mirwald (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points), who attends Verona, was a coaches’ second-team All-State selection as a forward and first team All-Badger.

Keegan Sanderfoot, so., F, Sun Prairie co-op (Cap City Cougars) – Sanderfoot (21 goals, 12 assists, 33 points) was first team All-Badger. 

Kaya Byce, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Byce (19 goals, 15 assists, 34 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was first team All-Badger. 

Ally Jacobsen, sr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Jacobsen (14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team All-Badger selection. 

Grace Bonnell, jr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Bonnell (8 goals, 20 assists, 28 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and made second team All-Badger. 

Olivia Cronin, sr., GT, Beloit Memorial co-op (Rock County Fury) – Cronin was an honorable mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a finalist for the Jessie Vetter award for top goalie by WisconsinPrepHockey.net and a second team All-Badger choice. 

Honorable mention 

Kayla Capener, jr., Baraboo co-op; Rachel Robbins, jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Signe Begalske, sr., Baraboo co-op; Caralin Sanders, so., Beaver Dam co-op; Emma Kligora, so., Beloit co-op; Hannah Kasdorf, sr., Middleton co-op; Addy Milota, so., Stoughton co-op; Aubrie Deprey, sr., Sun Prairie co-op; Izzy Hahn, jr., Sun Prairie co-op.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

