Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls basketball team

Player of the year

Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg.

Coach of the year

Mark Simon, Reedsburg — Simon led Reedsburg to a 28-1 record, the Badger West Conference title, a top ranking in Division 2 throughout the regular season and to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.

First team

Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., G/F, Reedsburg — Wieman was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a second-team pick on the Associated Press All-State team. She was a finalist for Ms. Basketball. Wieman, the program’s all-time leading scorer, was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West. The UW-Oshkosh commit averaged 23 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg, which finished 28-1 and advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals.

Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., G/F, McFarland — Mallegni was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a third-team choice on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Rock Valley. She finished second in the state in scoring, averaging 29 points per game, and scored 62 points against East Troy, which was second-most in a girls game in state history. Mallegni also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Demetria Prewitt, 5-11, sr., G, Madison La Follette — Prewitt was a first-team choice on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference selection as well as the player of the year and co-defensive player of the year in the Big Eight. Prewitt averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals.

Gabby Wilke, 6-2, so., Beaver Dam — Wilke was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East. Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Badger East champion Beaver Dam, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final against eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame.

Sydney Cherney, 5-9, so., G, Reedsburg — Cherney was a unanimous first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger West. Cherney averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.5 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg.

Grace Schmidt, 6-1, sr., F, Watertown Luther Prep — Schmidt was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 3 All-State team and an honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice and the player of the year in the Capitol North. Schmidt, a California Baptist commit, averaged 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

Honorable mention

Seniors — Kate Huml, Janesville Craig; Avery Poole, Monona Grove; Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg; Lauren Meudt, Waunakee; Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood; Callie Smith, Belleville; Maya Holzhueter, Cambridge; Ava Loftus, Stoughton; Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee; Taylor Marquart, Fort Atkinson;

Ally Barth, Madison Edgewood; Grace Vesperman, Mount Horeb; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Lodi; Ava Foley, Belleville; Kate Gunderson, Edgerton; McClain McHone, Madison Memorial; Malia Green, Madison La Follette; McKenna Monogue, Middleton; Aaliyah Smith, Madison La Follette;

Emma Paulson, Columbus; Mickey Stampl, Belleville; Abby Ward, Marshall; Abby Blum, Edgerton.

Juniors — Avree Antony Sun Prairie; Megan Murphy, Verona; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig; Paige Lambe, Verona; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie; Audrey Deptula, Middleton; Kylie Wittnebel, Beaver Dam; Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest; Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo; Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie;

Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus; Hadley Walters, Poynette; Allie Rateike, Marshall; Silvia Fox, Edgerton; Molli Haak, Deerfield; Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie; Kylan McCullers, Madison East; Isabella Pitta, Lake Mills;

Alise Hayes, Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran; Alex Atwell, New Glarus; Maria Messling, Evansville; Shannon Rusch, Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, McFarland.

Sophomores — Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus; Reagan Briggs, Verona; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Alayna West, Madison La Follette; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; Drew Hinrichs, Watertown; Sam Schmitt, Oregon; McKayla Paukner, Sauk Prairie; Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills; Megan Rockwell, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Emily Wollin, Lake Mills;

Saveea Freeland, so., Cambridge; Ava Brandenburg, so., Evansville; Ava Dean, McFarland.

Freshmen — Brooke Stenklyft, Cambridge.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.