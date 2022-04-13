 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021-22 All-Area boys wrestling team

  • 0
Nicolar Rivera

Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in the 126-pound championship match in Division 1 at the the WIAA individual state tournament on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center. 
Jackson Mankowski

Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski wins against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in the 220-pound championship match in Division 1 at the WIAA individual state tournament on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center. 

Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys wrestling team

Co-wrestlers of the year

Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton and Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette. Rivera, a University of Wisconsin commit, claimed his third state tournament title by winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 126 pounds by technical fall (20-3) over Milton’s Matt Haldiman on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center. He was undefeated as a senior, 53-0 after the individual state tournament, then picked up two more victories (55-0) at team state. Mankowski also completed an undefeated season, winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 220 pounds. Mankowski (44-0) defeated Oak Creek’s Will Haeger 13-5 in the title bout.

Coaches of the year

Stoughton co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey. They led Stoughton to their ninth consecutive appearance and 16th overall appearance at the WIAA team state tournament. Stoughton, the only area team to qualify for team state, came on strong in the postseason. The Vikings defeated Mukwonago 33-28 in the Milton sectional, then topped Glendale Nicolet 53-24 in a Division 1 state semifinal before dropping a 39-35 decision to eventual champion Kaukauna in the semifinal round.

People are also reading…

First team 

106 pounds – Christopher Anderson, so., Sun Prairie (sixth place, Division 1);

113 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi (third place, Division 2);

120 – Danny Heiser, fr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);

126 – Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton (first place, Division 1) and Chase Beckett, sr., Portage (first place, Division 2);

132 – Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (fourth place, Division 1);

138 – Hunter Klietz, sr., Janesville Craig (state qualifier, Division 1);

145 – Royce Nilo, jr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1);

152 – Zane Licht, jr., Lodi (first place, Division 2);

160 – Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette (second place, Division 3); 

170 – Aeoden Sinclair, so., Milton (first place, Division 1) and Owen Heiser, jr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);

182 – Kade Desormeau, sr., Milton (state qualifier, Division 1);

195 – Gabriel Klatt, so., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (second place, Division 1);

220 – Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette (first place, Division 1);

285 – Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton (second place, Division 1)

Honorable mention 

106 – Gunner Katzenmeyer, sr., Evansville; Cole Cunningham, fr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 113 – Aiden Slama, fr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1); J.J. Poarch, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 120 – Chance Suddeth, jr., Stoughton;

126 – Matt Haldiman, jr., Milton; Mason Mau, so., Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus; 132 – Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton; Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi; 138 Brandon Liddle, jr., Oregon;

145 – Brady Schuh, sr., Monroe; Landon Radtke, jr., River Valley; James Amacher, jr., Poynette; 152 – Lowell Arnold, sr., Portage; Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton; Cayden Brandenburg, so., Janesville Parker; 160 – Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest; Michael Schliem, sr., Milton; 

170 – Elijah Bauer, sr., DeForest; Jesus Chavez-Alejandre, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Devin Judd, jr., Reedsburg; Owen Bahr, sr., Poynette; 182 – Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona; Luke Statz, jr., Baraboo; 195 – Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee; John Harman, sr., Stoughton; Charlie Eckert, sr., Milton; Jack Callen, sr., Portage; Grant Chadwick, jr., Marshall.

220 – Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi; Guenther Switzer, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland; Jack Sweitzer, jr., Waunakee; 285 – Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Jay Hanson, sr., Verona; Jesus Gonzalez, so., Reedsburg; Brock Beyer, sr., Lodi; Isaac Bunker, jr., Monroe; Jackson Geitner, so., Poynette.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics