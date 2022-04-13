Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys wrestling team

Co-wrestlers of the year

Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton and Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette. Rivera, a University of Wisconsin commit, claimed his third state tournament title by winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 126 pounds by technical fall (20-3) over Milton’s Matt Haldiman on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center. He was undefeated as a senior, 53-0 after the individual state tournament, then picked up two more victories (55-0) at team state. Mankowski also completed an undefeated season, winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 220 pounds. Mankowski (44-0) defeated Oak Creek’s Will Haeger 13-5 in the title bout.

Coaches of the year

Stoughton co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey. They led Stoughton to their ninth consecutive appearance and 16th overall appearance at the WIAA team state tournament. Stoughton, the only area team to qualify for team state, came on strong in the postseason. The Vikings defeated Mukwonago 33-28 in the Milton sectional, then topped Glendale Nicolet 53-24 in a Division 1 state semifinal before dropping a 39-35 decision to eventual champion Kaukauna in the semifinal round.

First team

106 pounds – Christopher Anderson, so., Sun Prairie (sixth place, Division 1);

113 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi (third place, Division 2);

120 – Danny Heiser, fr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);

126 – Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton (first place, Division 1) and Chase Beckett, sr., Portage (first place, Division 2);

132 – Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (fourth place, Division 1);

138 – Hunter Klietz, sr., Janesville Craig (state qualifier, Division 1);

145 – Royce Nilo, jr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1);

152 – Zane Licht, jr., Lodi (first place, Division 2);

160 – Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette (second place, Division 3);

170 – Aeoden Sinclair, so., Milton (first place, Division 1) and Owen Heiser, jr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);

182 – Kade Desormeau, sr., Milton (state qualifier, Division 1);

195 – Gabriel Klatt, so., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (second place, Division 1);

220 – Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette (first place, Division 1);

285 – Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton (second place, Division 1)

Honorable mention

106 – Gunner Katzenmeyer, sr., Evansville; Cole Cunningham, fr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 113 – Aiden Slama, fr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1); J.J. Poarch, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 120 – Chance Suddeth, jr., Stoughton;

126 – Matt Haldiman, jr., Milton; Mason Mau, so., Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus; 132 – Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton; Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi; 138 – Brandon Liddle, jr., Oregon;

145 – Brady Schuh, sr., Monroe; Landon Radtke, jr., River Valley; James Amacher, jr., Poynette; 152 – Lowell Arnold, sr., Portage; Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton; Cayden Brandenburg, so., Janesville Parker; 160 – Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest; Michael Schliem, sr., Milton;

170 – Elijah Bauer, sr., DeForest; Jesus Chavez-Alejandre, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Devin Judd, jr., Reedsburg; Owen Bahr, sr., Poynette; 182 – Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona; Luke Statz, jr., Baraboo; 195 – Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee; John Harman, sr., Stoughton; Charlie Eckert, sr., Milton; Jack Callen, sr., Portage; Grant Chadwick, jr., Marshall.

220 – Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi; Guenther Switzer, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland; Jack Sweitzer, jr., Waunakee; 285 – Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Jay Hanson, sr., Verona; Jesus Gonzalez, so., Reedsburg; Brock Beyer, sr., Lodi; Isaac Bunker, jr., Monroe; Jackson Geitner, so., Poynette.

