2021-22 All-Area boys swimming and diving team

Colin Senke

Madison Edgewood senior Colin Senke takes a breath during the second heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships on Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Finnley Conklin

Madison Edgewood freshman Finnley Conklin surges to the final wall to win the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships on Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys swimming and diving

Co-swimmers of the year

Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood, and Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood -- Senke, a University of Wisconsin commit, and Conklin were part of two victorious relays (the Crusaders’ record-setting 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay); Senke won the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 100 butterfly while Conklin won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 individual medley. They helped lead Edgewood to the WIAA Division 2 state title Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Drew Bennett

Madison Memorial senior Drew Bennett smiles as he hears his state record score after winning the division competition during the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships on Feb. 19 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Diver of the year

Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial  Bennett, a University of Minnesota commit, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in diving Feb. 19 at Waukesha South. His total of 670.00 points established an all-division state record for diving.

Coach of the year

Edgewood coach Michael Milinovich  Milinovich directed the Crusaders to the Division 2 state championship. Edgewood totaled 274 points, finishing ahead of defending champion and top-ranked Cedarburg, which was second with 233. The Crusaders won two individual events and two relays.

First team

Diving  Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial, 670.00 points (WIAA state record).

200-yard medley relay  Madison Edgewood (Colin Senke, sr.; Finnley Conklin, fr.; Jaxon VandenBrook, so.; Silas Leuthner, sr.), 1 minute, 33.52 seconds (WIAA Division 2 state record).

200 freestyle  Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton, 1:38.98.

200 individual medley  Abram Mueller, so., Madison West, 1:50.64.

50 freestyle  Jack Madoch, jr., Middleton, 20.42 seconds.

100 butterfly  Colin Senke, sr., Edgewood, :50.32.

100 freestyle  Jack Madoch, jr., Middleton, :45.48.

500 freestyle  Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton, 4:29.69.

200 freestyle relay  Middleton (Blaise Lin, sr.; Venden Berge, sr.; Jack Madoch, jr.; Nick Chirafisi, jr.), 1:23.93 (first at WIAA Division 1 state meet), and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Sam King, jr.; Ryan Godwin, sr., Evan Leece, sr., Matthew Loy, sr.), 1:27.12 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet).

100 backstroke  Colin Senke, sr., Edgewood, :50.12 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet), and Smith Connor, jr., Madison East, :49.95.

100 breaststroke – Finnley Conklin, fr., Edgewood, :55.20 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet), and Abram Mueller, so., Madison West, :55.01.

400 free relay  Middleton (Venden Berge, sr.; Jack Madigan, jr.; Jack Madoch, jr.; Nick Chirafisi, jr.), 3:04.62 (first at Division 1 state meet); and Edgewood (Davis Petersen, sr.; Colin Senke, sr.; Silas Leuthner, sr.; Finnley Conklin, fr.), 3:11.94 (first at Division 2 state meet).

Honorable mention

Diving  Vaughn Pfaff, sr., Madison West; James Stadler, sr., Madison West; Bobby Arneson, jr., Edgewood.

200 medley relay  Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison West; Sun Prairie; Madison Memorial; Monona Grove; Middleton; Oregon; Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Waunakee; McFarland; Stoughton; Jefferson/Cambridge.

200 freestyle  Evan Schmidt, jr., Stoughton; Max McCartney, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Venden Berge, sr., Middleton; Charlie House, jr., Madison Memorial; Trevor Nicodemus, so., Sun Prairie; Jaxon VandenBrook, so., Edgewood; Davis Petersen, sr., Edgewood; Ben Witt, jr., Janesville Craig; Jonah Gunnink, jr., Sun Prairie; Lyon Hall, so., McFarland; Zeke Boos, jr., Edgewood.

200 individual medley  Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West; Gabe Pitzen, jr., Madison Memorial; Finnley Conklin, fr., Edgewood; Smith Connor,jr., Madison East; Jonathan Schluesche, sr., Sun Prairie; Bennett Braatz, so., Sun Prairie; Avery Blas, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Brady Michaels, so., Waunakee; Caleb Jondle, sr., Monona Grove; Theo Wolf, jr., Middleton; Jack Barden, sr., Madison Memorial; Hayden McGlynn, fr., Monona Grove; Luke Morrison, so., McFarland; Ryan Reuter, so., Baraboo; Zak Nowakowski, sr., DeForest.

50 freestyle  Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie; A.J. Terry, jr., Madison La Follette; Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon; Matthew Loy, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Nathan Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Sam King, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, jr., McFarland; Shane TeBeest, fr., McFarland; Nolan Wallace, jr., Waunakee; Josh Weber, jr., Oregon; Alex Shaw, jr., Madison West; Trevor Leto, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge.

100 butterfly  Jonathan Schluesche, sr., Sun Prairie; Cameron Tejeda, sr., Monona Grove; Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Gabe Pitzen, jr., Madison Memorial; Ben Witt, jr., Janesville Craig; Jonah Elfers, sr., Monona Grove; Blaise Lin, sr., Middleton; Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial; Scott Jenn, sr., Madison Memorial; Jack O’Connor, sr., McFarland; Evan Leece, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Matt Eppler, sr., Stoughton.

100 freestyle  Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie; Max McCartney, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon; Matthew Loy, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Daniel Wielgus, sr., Madison West; Daniel Bocsi, sr., Madison West; Nathan Halbach, sr., Sun Prairie; A.J. Terry, jr., Madison La Follette; Alex Shaw, jr., Madison West; Trevor Leto, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge.

500 freestyle  Evan Schmidt, jr., Stoughton; Venden Berge, sr., Middleton; Charlie House, jr., Madison Memorial; David Anderson, sr., Madison West; Jackson Esteves, so., Middleton; Trevor Nicodemus, so., Sun Prairie; Caleb Jondle, sr., Monona Grove; Jaxon VandenBrook, so., Edgewood; Davis Petersen, sr., Edgewood; Oliver McCook, jr., Waunakee.

200 freestyle relay  Madison West; Sun Prairie; Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison Memorial; Oregon; Edgewood; Stoughton; Waunakee; McFarland; Beloit Memorial; Baraboo.

100 backstroke  Jonah Gunnink, jr., Sun Prairie; Cameron Tejeda, jr., Sun Prairie; Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Nathan Halbach, sr., Sun Prairie; Ben Connor, jr., Madison East; Theo Wolf, jr., Middleton; Shane TeBeest, fr., McFarland; Lyon Hall, so., McFarland; William Jin, sr., Madison West; Etienne Dolezal, so., Madison Memorial; Sean Gillett, jr., Sun Prairie; Ryan McNerney, fr., Edgewood; Ryan Reuter, so., Baraboo; Matt Eppler, sr., Stoughton; Luke Morrison, so., McFarland; Austin Kaukl, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

100 breaststroke  Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West; Nathan Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Sam King, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Nolan Wallace, jr., Waunakee; Bennett Braatz, so., Sun Prairie; Ben Collins, jr., Madison West; David Stevenson, sr., Oregon; Julian Callender, fr., Stoughton; Silas Leuthner, sr., Edgewood; Avery Blas, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Zhander Rowley, sr., Janesville Parker; Grayson Neumann, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Damian Henning, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

400 freestyle relay  Sun Prairie; Madison West; Madison Memorial; Verona/Mount Horeb; Monona Grove; McFarland; Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Oregon; Stoughton; Beloit Memorial; Janesville Craig; Baraboo.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

